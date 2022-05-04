The best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades to get

Having the best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades unlocked means you'll be speeding up your progress through the game, while gathering as many studs as possible along the way to spend on new characters, ships, and unlocking extra features. However, if you look into it a little deeper you'll find there's a huge selection of them available in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, ranging from the Core Upgrades that affect everyone to a multitude of class-specific ones that only apply to that subset of characters, so naturally you'll want to know where you should be investing your studs and Kyber Bricks first. That's why we're here to provide recommendations on the best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades that you should focus on unlocking.

How to unlock Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Looking for more Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips? We've got you covered here!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga features loads of upgrades, from Core Upgrades that apply to all characters all the time, to Class upgrades that apply to certain character class abilities. To unlock an upgrade of any kind, you’ll need to open the Holoprojector and navigate to the ‘Upgrades’ menu. From here you can browse the Core Upgrades skill tree, or look at the specific upgrade nodes for each character class, including Jedi, Bounty Hunter, Dark Side, and more.

Each upgrade costs a combination of Studs and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks to unlock, so you’ll want to make sure you’re always collecting those currencies whenever you can. You’ll also notice that upgrades can be bought up to three times to boost their effectiveness – except for the Extra Health Core Upgrades – but the cost of each upgrade level increases significantly compared to the last. Here are the upgrades we recommend you get first to ensure you collect as many Studs as possible.

Best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Core Upgrades

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

These Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Core Upgrades apply to all characters, all the time, and generally make the game easier and increase your rewards. However, you can manually turn each one off if you want to tailor your experience a bit. For a mix of convenient boosts and enhancements to your Stud collecting, this is what we recommend you unlock and in this order:

Speedy Sprint 1 – increases sprint speed by 10% Fast Build 1 – increases build speed by 25% Counter Cash 1 – Gain 250 Studs for every successful Combat Counter Extra Health 1 – Gain one additional health bar Attract Studs 3 – collect Studs from a much greater distance Collectible Detector 3 – reveals Minikits, Ships, Kyber Bricks, and Datacards in the area with an on-screen marker

Getting Attract Studs and Collectible Detector all the way up to level 3 is going to be costly, so you can save your resources in the early stages of the game by sticking with level 1 for those initial upgrades. After that, going back to upgrade Speedy Sprint is also a good idea as it will make getting around levels and open world areas much faster. Note that Collectible Detector can be deactivated/activated from the Upgrades screen if all the floating markers are getting a bit much, though using it to find more Kyber Bricks will speed up unlocking further upgrades.

Best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Class Upgrades

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

These Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Class Upgrades apply only to characters within the relevant class. They enhance the specific abilities and make their actions more rewarding. To maximize your Stud gains, we recommend that you get these class upgrades as you play:

Bounty Hunter: Hidden Bounties 3 - defeated enemies drop 750 studs

- defeated enemies drop 750 studs Hero: Hero Terminal Expert 3 - completed terminals reward 7500 studs

- completed terminals reward 7500 studs Villain: Villain Terminal Expert 3 - completed terminals reward 7500 studs

- completed terminals reward 7500 studs Astromech Droid: Astromech Socket Expert 3 - completed sockets reward 7500 studs

- completed sockets reward 7500 studs Protocol Droid: Paid Translator 3 - receive 1500 studs per new translation

All of these will give you additional studs for completing actions you’ll already be taking during your adventures, and their rewards are also multiplied if you’ve spent any Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards on the Stud multiplier extras. It’s worth pointing out that you don’t really play as any Bounty Hunters during story levels, so the Hidden Bounties upgrade is most effective during free play modes where you can choose to be someone like the Mandalorian or Boba Fett during combat.

Finally, if you’ve bought all of those upgrades and are now considering purchasing rumors to find more collectibles, then the Scoundrel: Business Opportunist upgrade will provide a significant discount on the Stud cost of rumors and hints you buy through the Holoprojector.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier | Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble mode | Upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 to PS5