Lego Baby Yoda deals - here's where to find The Child set for less

There was a time when we couldn't get Baby Yoda merch for love nor money, and now a Lego Baby Yoda is on shelves. This is a chonky kit with over 1,000 pieces, and it's a worthy recreation of the beloved Disney Plus character - only more blocky. Although it's a popular set, you can currently pick one up at Amazon or the official US Lego Store (not to mention the UK Lego Store, of course).

Officially called 'The Child', this Lego Baby Yoda kit features 1,073 pieces and Along with poseable parts (you can move its ears, mouth, and head), the pack also comes with a small information plaque for those that want to display this adorable Star Wars gremlin in pride of place. There's even a little gearshift knob toy for him to hold not to mention a teeny Lego Baby Yoda minifig to go with the set. At 7.5 inches (19cm) high and 8.5 inches (21cm) wide, it won't take up too much space either.

Because it's not a Lego Store exclusive, you can also pick it up the Lego Baby Yoda all over the place. That means it might be available for less a little down the line - it's worth looking out for when Amazon Prime Day and the sales season rolls around, for instance.

Naturally, this Lego Baby Yoda isn't the only 'Child' collectible you can get your paws on. An animatronic Baby Yoda doll also launched last year, and it's rather delightful thanks to wiggling ears and sound effects.

Considering the fact that a Lego R2-D2 set is now available and a Lego Luigi starter set is up for pre-order, it's been a good couple of months for Lego fans. Our wallets are already dreading what the company will announce for May 4...

Lego's been busy making blocky versions of our favorite franchises for years, so there are more than a few kits worth checking out. We've rounded up some of the coolest below (including an awesome recreation of the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina), and they're some of the best Lego sets around.