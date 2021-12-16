Lady Gaga says she would be open to doing a superhero movie

Lady Gaga has revealed she would be open to appearing in a superhero movie – if the film meets a certain condition.

"I might, yeah," the actor told Variety, when asked if she'd do a superhero film. "It's really hard for me to say that I wouldn't do something. I think mostly I'm not interested in doing things that don't ultimately have something meaningful to say."

She added: "I did House of Gucci because I thought that Patrizia Reggiani as a character had something to say, and that there was something in the script that was really valuable for women, and I care about women."

There's no shortage of superhero movies at the moment – the MCU and DCEU both have packed release slates, with confirmed films taking us up to 2023, and announced movies with no release dates set to go into 2024 and beyond.

So far, Gaga has appeared in two feature films, A Star is Born and House of Gucci. She also appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story, and considering her terrifying portrayal of the Countess in season 5, she would surely be an excellent fit as a supervillain. Here's hoping the right script comes along.

House of Gucci is out in theaters now, and much has been made of Gaga's commitment to playing Reggiani. "I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it [the accent] so much," Gaga has explained of her method acting. "I would be talking like this with my mother, with friends, so that I, Stefani, could speak like this and it would be totally natural. It's like muscle memory, so that when you're in the scene, the accent is not in the way of the visceral quality of what's happening in the room."

