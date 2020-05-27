Labyrinth sequel in the works from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson

A sequel to the 1986 cult-classic musical Labyrinth is reportedly in the works from TriStar pictures, with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson at the helm.

As Deadline reports, Derrickson is filling the void left by his absence on Doctor Strange 2 to revive Labyrinth with a fresh sequel. The original stars David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King, who sends 16-year-old Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly) through an elaborate maze to save her baby brother from being turned into a goblin.

Derrickson is set to direct the Labyrinth sequel with Maggie Levin, screenwriter and director behind Hulu's Into the Dark and My Valentine, will reportedly pen the script. No word yet on which actor will step in to fill Bowie's iconic shoes, nor take on the role Connelly deftly portrayed in the 1986 original. A majority of characters outside the Goblin King and Sarah Williams were played by puppets, and it'll be interesting to see whether the revival/sequel uses practical effects to stay faithful to the original.

The film company founded by the original Labyrinth's director, Jim Henson, is producing, with Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson signed on to produce and Chairman Brian Henson set to executive produce.

Labyrinth has spawned numerous spin-offs including a comic book series, a novel, a picture book, an audiobook, and a video game for the Commodore 64 and Apple II. This new Labyrinth sequel would, rather surprisingly, be the first feature film based in the same world to make it to screens.

