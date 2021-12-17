Killing Eve season 4 gets first look and release date

Killing Eve season 4 has a teaser trailer, some first look images, and, most importantly, a release date.

The final season of the hit series will premiere on February 27, 2022. It will see Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as former intelligence agent Eve and assassin Villanelle, who are still embroiled in a mutually obsessive game of cat and mouse.

First look at ‘Killing Eve’ season 4.(https://t.co/MR6LDm8fp2) pic.twitter.com/MuqU75YHa1December 16, 2021 See more

The first look images show Oh as Eve disguised in a blonde wig and sunglasses and Comer as Villanelle looking (deceptively, we presume) in a church, as well as Fiona Shaw as MI6 boss Carolyn Martens and Camille Cottin as Hélène, a member of assassin organization The Twelve. Meanwhile, the new teaser trailer shows Villanelle's iconic pink dress set aflame along with other memorable items from the show like a pig mask and a motorcycle helmet.

The critically acclaimed show is keeping up its tradition of appointing a new showrunner for every season – Sex Education's Laura Neal will serve as the head writer, showrunner, and executive producer on season 4, following in the footsteps of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, and Fear the Walking Dead writer Suzanne Heathcote.

This isn't the end for Killing Eve, though – a number of potential spin-off series are reportedly in the works at BBC America (although who, or what, these spin-offs might center around has yet to be announced).

While we wait for Killing Eve season 4 to arrive on the small screen, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best TV shows of 2021.