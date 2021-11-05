Kevin Smith talks about his canceled Disney Plus series that sounds like a Disney fan's dream

Kevin Smith has reflected on his Disney Plus series that never was – the show was shelved before production began.

"In the beginning when they were still birthing the ideas of Disney Plus, before it even had a name and stuff, the Disney Channel was in charge of all the programming," Smith said on FatMan Beyond LIVE (via ComicBook.com ).

"Then they put this other dude [in charge], I forget his name, but he was the guy that was like 'Let's do Marvel shows, let's do this.' And he was the dude that killed our show. And the word I heard back was that dude was like 'This property has way too much IP in it. He's got every fucking Disney character alive,' because that's what we were developing. The book kind of is about kids that go into Disney after dark and the park comes to life and shit like that. Real fun, fantasy stuff."

Smith is the filmmaker behind movies like Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Cop Out, and Red State. Meanwhile, on the small screen, he was most recently the creator, writer, and executive producer of the Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Regarding his shelved Disney project, he added: "When I met producers and they showed me the volume and talked logistics, that's when I was like 'This show might actually fucking happen.' But then killed, just instantly. Dude who was hired was like 'Pull the fucking plug.' I don't bear any ill-will. I was like 'It's all their property.' I didn't come to them like 'This is my baby,' they came to me… At the end of the day I was like 'Oh, it's over now.'... All that work belongs to them and they're like 'It's gonna go on a shelf and nobody will ever see it or deal with it' and there is a moment of like 'Well, was that a waste of time? Did I just waste all my time?'"