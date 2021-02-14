Zack Snyder releases new Justice League trailer

Zack Snyder's Justice League has a new trailer, revealing more footage from the fabled director's cut. There's bombast, action, and – yes – Jared Leto returns as the Joker for the first time since Suicide Squad.

Superman wears a black suit and shoots lasers from his angry eyes; Batman's calling for the age of superheroes; Steppenwolf reaches for a Motherbox; and Flash sees his father in prison. There's a whole lot of CGI and a few recognizable moments from the original version of the movie. You can watch the trailer above.

The Snyder Cut is shaping up to be a film of epic proportions, clocking in at a humongous four hours. Leto's Joker's new look debuted earlier this month, but the new trailer shows him talking with Batman about the fall of society. Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will also factor into the new version of Justice League, the actor having taken part in reshoots last year.

Snyder previously said the additional photography only added about four or five minutes to the film's runtime, but also teased we can expect around 150 minutes of never-before-seen footage in his cut of Justice League. That's a lot of new stuff, and plenty to start getting excited about as the release date looms closer.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max this March 18, 2021. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and see which superhero flick made the top spot in our ranking of the best superhero movies of all time.