New Jurassic World set photo teases how Dominion ties into the original trilogy

Slowly but surely, Jurassic World: Dominion is getting back up to production speed. First, we had Sam Neill’s belated return to a Jurassic set – featuring his trusty hat – and now we have a curious callback from the original trilogy in a new set photo, thanks to director Colin Trevorrow.

The pic comes courtesy of Jurassic Outpost and features a container marked ‘Severe Cold’ housing what’s either some top-secret cloning tech or dino matter, or a quick packed lunch for a T-Rex. We’ll go for the former.

Trevorrow Teases a Return to Isla Sorna in New Set Picture from #JurassicWorld Dominion https://t.co/2pSbaerddO pic.twitter.com/wU6eYscpGPAugust 7, 2020

What’s more interesting, however, is what’s marked on the container. “InGen” is the corporation that kickstarted Jurassic Park on Isla Nublar back in the original film. The corporation also had a large role to play in 2001’s Lost World. Where was that set? You guessed it, Isla Sorna – which is also front and centre on the new set photo.

So, not only is Jurassic World: Dominion bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for a Jurassic Park reunion, it’s also going to seemingly connect back to the genesis of the franchise and may even dive deeper into Jurassic lore. Couple that with the return of mysterious Lewis Dodgson, last spied opposite Wayne Knight’s Dennis Nedry in the original 1993 film, and Pandora's Box might just be getting opened for the franchise's biggest secrets.

Whatever’s in the box, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Dominion is going to be a treat for Jurassic fans new and old. Plus, there’s even an animated Netflix series – Camp Cretaceous – that will fill in some of the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Once more, it seems, the dinos are taking over.