Julianne Moore stars in first trailer for Stephen King novel Lisey's Story

The first trailer for Apple TV Plus's Lisey's Story recently made its debut featuring star Julianne Moore. The new series is based on the Stephen King bestselling thriller and was adapted for the small screen by him as well, according to the press release provided by Apple TV Plus.

Lisey's Story is described as a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon, played by Moore, two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon, played by Clive Owen. Lisey will face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. In the trailer below, Moore is going through it in true Stephen King fashion.

The Apple Original limited series is directed by Pablo Larraín, who helmed the Academy Award-nominated films No and Jackie. Alongside Moore and Owen, the series also stars Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan.

The new thriller series marks another project Moore and Owen have worked on together. The pair were co-stars in the 2006 science fiction action thriller film Children of Men. Like Lisey's Story, the screenplay hails from the adaption of a novel, but instead of King, it comes from author P.D. James. Children of Men was critically acclaimed and received several nominations from the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Saturn Awards, for which it won for Best Science Fiction Film.

Lisey's Story will consist of eight episodes and is set to premiere on June 4, streaming only on Apple TV Plus. If you need a quick Stephen King fix before its debut, you can find movies like Gerald's Game along with some of our picks for the best Netflix movies while you wait.