Jared Leto’s Joker saying "we live in a society" has sent the internet spinning

The Joker has finally said "we live in a society," and the internet is losing it.

It's been a long-running joke to attribute the quote to the Clown Prince of Crime, even though he's never actually said it in a movie… Until now.

In the new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Jared Leto's Joker pops up right at the end and intones: "We live in a society where honor is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?"

Naturally, the internet got to work posting meme after meme of the Joker finally saying the famous quote. Even Jared Leto got in on the action, retweeting the trailer with a simple caption: "We live in a society"

The actor also posted a screenshot of the words and the hashtag #SnyderCut trending on Twitter to his Instagram Story. Check out the best reactions to that line below:

We live in a society https://t.co/3OaJxZlfOyFebruary 14, 2021

Funnier than I could have possibly imagined pic.twitter.com/AoeWzLGjC0February 14, 2021

When Jared Leto’s joker finally gives us the “we live in a society” that we’ve all been yearning for #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/HiMZWP6vmcFebruary 14, 2021

Jared: *says 'We live in a society' as The Joker*Me automatically: pic.twitter.com/b9Hj43vhb8February 15, 2021

zack directing jared leto on set of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: "now tell him that we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/zwpt1eNoAxFebruary 14, 2021

“You’re laughing, you’re laughing. The Joker unironically said “We Live In A Society” in a real movie and you’re laughing.” pic.twitter.com/gFL0qnNWQvFebruary 14, 2021

we've seen like five minutes from a 4 hour movie and in those five minutes we already have jared leto joker saying we live in a society to ben affleck batman. ill be watching day 1February 14, 2021

straight line: ___________________dashed line: — — — — — —dotted line : . . . . . . . . . . . . iconic line:“We live in a society” 🃏#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/RgyagJLedVFebruary 14, 2021

The scene is from the Knightmare timeline first glimpsed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a dystopian future where Darkseid has succeeded in conquering Earth. Snyder recently revealed more about what we can expect to see in Batman and Joker's first conversation in the DCEU, which takes place in this alternate future: "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe."

You've probably read "we live in a society" so many times now that it no longer looks like words, but the good news is we don't have long to wait to hear the Joker say it again in the movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives to HBO Max as one, four hour long film this March 18, 2021. Additional photography brought back Leto's Joker as well as Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, adding around four minutes of brand new footage to the film – while Snyder has teased that about 150 minutes of his cut has never been seen before.

