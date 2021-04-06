Joe Manganiello joins calls for Deathstroke series on HBO Max with newly released photo

Joe Manganiello, who plays Deathstroke in the DCEU, has joined a fan campaign calling for a Deathstroke series on HBO Max.

Fans tweeted the hashtag for this latest campaign enough times to get it trending on Twitter, and Manganiello joined the calls for a series with a tweet that simply read: "#DeathstrokeHBOMax"

#DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/F0YmCl3tbzApril 5, 2021 See more

The actor also included a new image of himself as the character – the picture previously appeared in AT&T’s #SnyderCut Exhibit but has never been officially released online before.

Manganiello has been very open about scrapped plans for Deathstroke in the DCEU, telling our sister publication SFX Magazine about canceled appearances in a Suicide Squad follow-up as well as an unmade sequel to the theatrical Justice League, which would have focused on the Injustice League – the Snyder Cut restored this post-credits scene to its original version, which laid the groundwork for Ben Affleck's scrapped Batman movie.

Affleck's Batman film was set to feature Manganiello's Deathstroke as its main villain. Thanks to Manganiello, we know a lot about what could've been: Deathstroke would have been hunting down Batman because he blamed the vigilante for the death of his son, and the showdown between the two characters would have included Batgirl.

There was also a solo film for Deathstroke in the works at one point with The Raid director Gareth Evans at the helm, which was also scrapped – though this is the project fans are aiming to revive on HBO Max as a series.

If a Deathstroke series does make its way to the streamer, this wouldn't be the first time DCEU fans have brought a project back from the scrap heap – Zack Snyder's Justice League itself was only released after a lengthy, passionate fan campaign. Fans are also busy trying to get Snyder's Justice League 2 and its threequel made as HBO Max projects with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse – which Manganiello also leant his support to on Twitter.

At the moment, no further plans for Deathstroke have been revealed in the DCEU, though Manganiello isn't giving up on the role: "It's also not over currently. There are little irons that are in the fire."

