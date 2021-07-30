JK Simmons reportedly in talks to return as Jim Gordon in Batgirl

JK Simmons is reportedly in negotiations to return as Jim Gordon in the upcoming Batgirl movie.

THR broke the news, and also recently revealed In the Heights star Leslie Grace will be playing the titular role of Barbara Gordon in the HBO Max film. JK Simmons first appeared as Commissioner Gordon in Justice League (and was seen again in Zack Snyder's Justice League).

The Batgirl movie has a script from Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson, and will be directed by Bad Boys For Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. At the moment, plot details are tightly under wraps, and the only real tease we have of what to expect comes from producer Kristin Burr: "With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham," the Cruella producer commented. "Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool."

The Batgirl movie was in development hell for years, originally with The Avengers director Joss Whedon at the helm. He eventually stepped down after saying he couldn't crack the story. When the HBO Max project releases, it will be the first time Batgirl has appeared in a live-action film since Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin released in 1997. Savannah Welch will play Barbara in season 3 of HBO Max's Titans series, which premieres in August.

Simmons is also a regular face in the Marvel universe, appearing as Daily Bugle boss J Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and returning as a different version of the same character in Spider-Man: Far From Home. We'll be seeing him again in Spider-Man 3, which could even see him reunite with Tobey Maguire.

Batgirl is expected sometime in 2022, while the next DCEU movie to release is The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max in the US this August 5, and is out now in UK cinemas. While you wait for Batgirl, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.