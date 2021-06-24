Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts

Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce, and star in a new movie for Netflix, Deadline reports. The comedy, titled Unfrosted, will tell the story of the creation of Pop-Tarts and is inspired by one of the comedian's stand-up jokes. Production on the movie is due to start next spring.

"Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness," Seinfeld told Deadline. "So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, who he worked with previously on 2007's Bee Movie , an animated movie about a bee that can talk to humans. The movie also featured the voices of Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, and John Goodman. Feresten also wrote and produced the last three seasons of the sitcom Seinfeld.

However, the comedian is perhaps best known for Seinfeld, the sitcom he co-created with Larry David that ran from 1989 to 1998. He also played the lead role, a fictionalized version of himself, alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards.

As well as co-writing and producing Bee Movie, he also voiced the lead character, Barry B. Benson, and he was an executive producer on Comedian, a documentary from 2002 about stand-up comedians. However, that's as far as his big screen endeavors have gone until now. Having previously said that he would never work on another sitcom, movies seem like the logical progression for his comedy career.

This isn't the first time Seinfeld has worked with Netflix, either – he's had a deal with the streamer since 2017, which has resulted in two new seasons of the interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and two stand-up specials, Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. Starting later this year, Netflix is also set to stream the sitcom Seinfeld for the next five years.