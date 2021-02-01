Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to star in limited series for Apple TV Plus

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are set to star in WeCrashed, a limited series on Apple TV Plus about the rise and inevitable fall of the team who created the start-up WeWork. Leto and Hathaway are also on board as executive producers, while John Requa and Glenn Ficarra – who previously co-helmed the 2011 rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love – will direct.

Based on the popular podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, this isn't the first pod to be adapted for the small screen – Eric Bana led true crime anthology Dirty John was based on a podcast of the same name, while Julia Roberts and Janelle Monae headed psychological thriller Homecoming on Amazon Prime was also based on a podcast of the same name, about the rehabilitation of war veterans to civilian life.

Leto most recently starred in the crime thriller The Little Things – which adorns the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine – alongside Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, and we can next see him on the small screen as the Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League . Meanwhile, Hathaway recently worked on pandemic rom-com Locked Down with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches .

A relatively new streaming platform, Apple TV Plus are pushing ahead with a new batch of highly anticipated Apple Originals, including '60s-set series Lessons in Chemistry starring Captain Marvel 's Brie Larson, Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic Kit Bag with Joaquin Phoenix, and Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon starring Robert De Niro and Leonard DiCaprio.