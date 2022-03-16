Jane Foster is back as Thor in a new Marvel series just in time for Thor - Love and Thunder

Jane Foster is returning as Thor this summer, taking up the reforged Mjolnir as Thor Odinson (the guy who usually carries it) requires Jane's help from a conglomeration of Asgardian villains with their sites set on the throne of the 'Realm Eternal'.

In the five-issue limited series Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor, launching in June from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Michael Dowling (as announced through The Mary Sue), Mjolnir itself comes crash landing in Jane's apartment, dragging her into a quest to save the Odinson by becoming Thor again to fight against villains including Ulik the troll, the Enchantress, and Hela the goddess of death. The first issue includes covers from Ryan Stegman and Peach Momoko, both seen here.

Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jane was Thor for some time following the events of the story Original Sin in which Thor Odinson becomes unworthy of lifting Mjolnir, leading Jane to take his place as the goddess of thunder and as a superhero.

Jane's career as Thor ended with her apparent death, as she hurled Mjolnir into the sun to defeat the nearly invincible monster known as Mangog. She perished upon returning to her human form, which was riddled with cancer.

Though Mjolnir was reforged after Jane relinquished the power and mantle of Thor back to Thor Odinson, its essence has been fused with that of Mangog, leading to the current 'God of Hammers' Thor arc in which Thor himself has taken up his father's weapon the Odinsword (seen in lightning bolt form on Ryan Stegman's cover for Jane Foster and Thor #1) to fight the currently sentient and destructive Mjolnir.

Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It seems that Mjolnir will be back in working order by June in time to be wielded by Jane Foster as she becomes Thor again - also just in time for actor Natalie Portman's Jane Foster to become Thor herself on the big screen in July's Thor: Love and Thunder film.

