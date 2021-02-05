James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is finished, and praises Warner Bros. for not interfering

James Gunn has confirmed that The Suicide Squad is finished, and praised Warner Bros. for not interfering in the film.

On Twitter, in response to a question about potential studio meddling, the director said: "[The Suicide Squad] is fully finished and cut and I made every single choice and they never once even slightly interfered. They gave very few notes – they were usually good and minor and I took them if I wanted to and didn't if I didn't want to. Warners was creatively amazing."

This is a bit of a shift from other DCEU filmmakers, who have been open about changes apparently made to their films. David Ayer said his Suicide Squad was "ripped to pieces," while Cathy Yan, director of Birds of Prey, has recently said she "would have loved to have more control over the edit." Probably the most infamous example of a director's vision not making it to screen is the theatrical version of Justice League, which was drastically changed via reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon – though Zack Snyder's Justice League is now set for a March release.

Hopefully, Gunn's comments show that the DCEU is embracing a filmmaker-lead approach, which can only create a more varied and interesting cinematic universe. With the DCEU set to lean into the multiverse, where multiple different versions of characters exist across different timelines and universes, there's no reason each DC movie can't be totally unique.

The Suicide Squad lands this August 6, 2021 in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max, and there’s a spinoff about Peacemaker, John Cena's character, in the works too. While you wait for more of Task Force X, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for a catch-up movie marathon.