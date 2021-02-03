Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan says she would have liked more control over the film

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan has talked about wanting more control over the film.

"It was definitely challenging," Yan reflected to The Playlist. "Dead Pigs [Yan's first film] was such a singular, pure version of myself. And I think when you're dealing with a budget like [Birds of Prey had] and the sort of pressures of a studio, especially a studio that is undergoing a lot of change, inevitably you end up having to compromise and fight for stuff. And you win some and you lose a lot. It's just kind of how it is."

This isn't the first time a DC film has apparently not entirely matched with the director's plans. The Release the Snyder Cut movement was sparked when it became clear the theatrical version of Justice League had been substantially changed by the reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon. It culminated in the four-hour long film Zack Snyder's Justice League getting a HBO Max release, set for March 18, 2021. But Yan indicated she isn't really in the same position as Snyder.

"I would have loved to have more control over the edit [of Birds of Prey]," Yan said. "But that's just kind of how it is. I don't know if there's a Cathy Yan cut out there, but I think for any filmmaker, all of us are in it because we want to express ourselves as wholly as possible. And to match what you ultimately see on screen with what's in our head."

Another DCEU filmmaker who's been open about changes supposedly made to their film is David Ayer, who helmed 2016's Suicide Squad. Yan showed her support for an "Ayer Cut," which Ayer has said does exist. "I do know that there was a very different tone of movie that [Ayer] had planned for Suicide Squad that never really made it," Yan explained. "And so, if he gets to show his cut or get to take another stab at it, then that's an insanely wonderful opportunity."

Birds of Prey was well-received by fans and critics alike, but so far no follow-up project has been announced. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be returning in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, though, which is set for release this August 6, 2021.