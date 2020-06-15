Into the Spider-Verse's Phil Lord got to see Spider-Man: Miles Morales last year, says it's "special"

Into the Spider-Verse's co-writer and producer Phil Lord has seen the upcoming PS5 game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and says "it's special."

Set for release at the same time as the PS5, currently slated to launch this Holiday 2020, it's interesting to see that some of the team behind the hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie got the chance to see the game, and could indicate that there's some crossover - potentially in the vein of additional content like the special free bonus suits from the Spider-Man movies that got added to the Spider-Man PS4 game. While this is just speculation, it's certainly an exciting idea.

We got a chance last year to check out what the insomniacs are up to and... it’s special. They’re special. https://t.co/l1shCVZ1KQJune 12, 2020

It could also have been to ensure there wasn't too much overlap between the stories. We know that work has begun on a sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, which was first revealed in November last year. Originally set for release on April 8, 2022, the movie has since been slightly delayed to October 7, 2022.

Miles Morales was first revealed during Sony's recent Future of Gaming showcase, where the PS5 hardware was unveiled for the very first time and we got to see a generous helping of PS5 games. Initially, there was some confusion as to whether Miles Morales was an expansion of the Spider-Man PS4 game that came out back in 2018, but Insomniac later clarified that it's a new standalone game of a size and scope comparable to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Alongside Miles Morales, Insomniac also announced another sequel in the works in the shape of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart , which will also be coming to PS5 at some stage.

