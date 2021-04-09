Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge cast as female lead opposite Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 is officially on the way – and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to star opposite Harrison Ford as the movie's female lead, Disney has announced.

Details on Waller-Bridge's character are still being kept firmly under wraps, but we know that James Mangold will be in the director's chair. Fear not: franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and will reportedly be very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's icon theme tune, will return as well. Filming is set to start this summer, with a planned release date of July 29, 2022.

After the success of Waller-Bridge's comedy-drama series Fleabag, which cleaned up at the 2019 Emmys, it's fair to say the actor and writer has been pretty busy. She was the showrunner on the first season of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led drama Killing Eve, and served as a writer on the long-awaited next James Bond movie, No Time to Die . It was also recently announced that she'll write and executive produce a TV reboot of the action-comedy Mr and Mrs Smith for Amazon Prime, co-starring with Donald Glover.

As for Indy, this is the first time everyone's favorite archeologist, played by Ford, has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – were released in the '80s.