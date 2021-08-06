ID@Xbox returns with a showcase on August 10

ID@Xbox is once again teaming up with Twitch to launch their second indie showcase following the last one’s success.

The live streamed event will take place on August 10, 2021 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST and will contain news and announcements on upcoming indie games coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

In the official event announcement, Xbox promised updates on games such as The Artful Escape , OlliOlli World , Library of Ruina, RPG Time, and more. As well as brand new game announcements from devs and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others. Xbox has also told fans to expect some Xbox Game Pass news and announcements as if it wasn’t already exciting enough.

Get ready for new game announcements and sneak peaks at upcoming releases during the second /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox on August 10. Details here: https://t.co/du4uwYiJKOAugust 5, 2021 See more

Still need persuading to tune in? Well at the last ID@Xbox Twitch collaboration event - which took place on March 26 and ran for almost 4 hours - we got a look at Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs , Alba: A Wildlife Adventure , Among Us , and the highlight of the event; a new look at survival horror shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 .

The ID@Xbox program was set up by Microsoft with the aim to help qualified game developers of any size to self-publish digital games on Xbox consoles and PC. To tune into the event dedicated to this cause just head to either the Twitch Gaming channel or Xbox’s Twitch channel at the specified date and time.