New STALKER 2 video, 15 new Game Pass titles, and everything else from the ID@Xbox showcase

A new look at STALKER 2 was a highlight of the ID@Xbox showcase, in which Microsoft teamed up with /twitchgaming to take viewers on a nearly four hour tour of news, trailers, and interviews.

On top of showing off a new behind-the-scenes look at the free roaming survival horror shooter (including its custom NPC teeth tech), the ID@Xbox showcase went in-depth with dozens of games. It's especially good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, since a full 22 of the games featured will join the service's lineup for free as soon as they launch.

Here's the full list of games featured at the ID@Xbox Showcase, followed by the list of games coming to the service on day one.

All the games featured at the ID@Xbox showcase

Adios (Mischief)

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (Headup Games)

Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)

Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Art of Rally (Funselektor)

Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)

Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)

Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)

Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)

Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)

Clouzy! (TinyMoon)

Craftopia (Pocketpair )

Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)

Death's Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)

Demon Turf (Fabraz)

Despelote (solimporta)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)

Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)

Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games)

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)

Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)

Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)

Loot River (straka.studio)

Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)

Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)

Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)

Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)

Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Song of Iron (Escape)

Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)

Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)

The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)

The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)

The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)

The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)

The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)

Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)

Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)

We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console)

Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021

Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Console and PC)

Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC)

Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud and Console)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud and Console)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud and Console)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud and Console)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud and Console) – Summer 2021

Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021

Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Console and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud and Console)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Console and PC)

Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC)

Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud and Console)

Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console)