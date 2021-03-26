New STALKER 2 video, 15 new Game Pass titles, and everything else from the ID@Xbox showcase

A new look at STALKER 2 was a highlight of the ID@Xbox showcase, in which Microsoft teamed up with /twitchgaming to take viewers on a nearly four hour tour of news, trailers, and interviews.

On top of showing off a new behind-the-scenes look at the free roaming survival horror shooter (including its custom NPC teeth tech), the ID@Xbox showcase went in-depth with dozens of games. It's especially good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, since a full 22 of the games featured will join the service's lineup for free as soon as they launch.

Here's the full list of games featured at the ID@Xbox Showcase, followed by the list of games coming to the service on day one.

  • Adios (Mischief)
  • Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (Headup Games)
  • Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
  • Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Art of Rally (Funselektor)
  • Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
  • Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
  • Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
  • Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
  • Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair )
  • Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
  • Death's Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
  • Demon Turf (Fabraz)
  • Despelote (solimporta)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
  • Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
  • Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
  • Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
  • Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
  • Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games)
  • Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
  • Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
  • Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
  • Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
  • Loot River (straka.studio)
  • Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
  • Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
  • Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
  • Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
  • Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
  • Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
  • Song of Iron (Escape)
  • Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
  • Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
  • Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
  • The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
  • The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
  • The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
  • The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
  • The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
  • Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
  • Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
  • We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console)
  • Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021
  • Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Console and PC)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC)
  • Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Console and PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console)
  • Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud and Console)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud and Console)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud and Console)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud and Console)
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud and Console) – Summer 2021
  • Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021
  • Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Console and PC)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Console and PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud and Console)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud and Console)
  • Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console)

