How to watch ID@Xbox Game Pass and see a bunch of new games coming for free

Want to see the future of Xbox Game Pass? Stay tuned for when Microsoft kicks off ID@Xbox Game Pass next week, a streaming show for new titles headed to the growing game collection service. Microsoft says ID@Xbox Game Pass will go in-depth with previously revealed games like Afterparty (the next game from the Oxenfree developers) and will also show off some new announcements.
The ID@Xbox Game Pass event will go live on March 26 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 4 pm GMT. Microsoft hasn't set up the stream yet, but I'll embed it in here once it does.
According to Xbox Wire, the stream will include a studio visit to Night School Studio, the team behind Afterparty. It will also show off spacefaring tactical FPS Void Bastards and two-button, goat-screaming cart racer Supermarket Shriek. That's already a diverse lineup but every game will be united by the fact that they're all coming to Xbox Game Pass. So if you're signed up, it's not a matter of if you'll get to play all of the stuff you see, just when, which is pretty cool.
The ID@Xbox Game Pass stream will go live about a week after Nintendo revealed that Cuphead is coming to Switch, with Microsoft adding that it will even get some Xbox Live features after launch. It's looking better and better for those rumors about Xbox Game Pass coming to Switch, which would make all these new game announcements even more exciting.
