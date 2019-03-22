How to watch ID@Xbox Game Pass and see a bunch of new games coming for free

Want to see the future of Xbox Game Pass ? Stay tuned for when Microsoft kicks off ID@Xbox Game Pass next week, a streaming show for new titles headed to the growing game collection service. Microsoft says ID@Xbox Game Pass will go in-depth with previously revealed games like Afterparty (the next game from the Oxenfree developers) and will also show off some new announcements.

The ID@Xbox Game Pass event will go live on March 26 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 4 pm GMT. Microsoft hasn't set up the stream yet, but I'll embed it in here once it does.

According to Xbox Wire , the stream will include a studio visit to Night School Studio, the team behind Afterparty. It will also show off spacefaring tactical FPS Void Bastards and two-button, goat-screaming cart racer Supermarket Shriek. That's already a diverse lineup but every game will be united by the fact that they're all coming to Xbox Game Pass. So if you're signed up, it's not a matter of if you'll get to play all of the stuff you see, just when, which is pretty cool.

The ID@Xbox Game Pass stream will go live about a week after Nintendo revealed that Cuphead is coming to Switch , with Microsoft adding that it will even get some Xbox Live features after launch. It's looking better and better for those rumors about Xbox Game Pass coming to Switch , which would make all these new game announcements even more exciting.