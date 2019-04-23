Popular

"I am an emotional wreck" – Read the first spoiler-free reactions to Avengers: Endgame

Standing ovations, tears, and more: Here are the first Avengers: Endgame reactions

A few lucky, lucky people got to attend the Avengers: Endgame world premiere last night. I know, I know. I’m jealous too. But, in the absence of being able to watch the three-hour epic early, we’ve got the next best thing: The hurried, crazed reactions of those who have already watched Avengers: Endgame. Don’t worry, there’s no spoilers here but if you want to go in completely blind then it’s probably best to back out now.

The ultimate finale

Avengers: Endgame has the unenviable task of spinning a whole lot of super-powered plates. There’s the whole Thanos snap thing to deal with, the introduction of new heroes such as Captain Marvel, and even the possibility that we’ll have to say goodbye to one or two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. According to the first reactions as the credits rolled, it more than managed to pull off the impossible and deliver a suitably epic conclusion to a ten-year tale.

Bringing the feels

In case you weren’t sure already, we’re definitely going to be shedding a few tears come Friday (or Thursday if you live across the pond in the UK). If that’s the case, you know what that means: Going on a social media blackout and avoiding Avengers: Endgame spoilers. As a parting gift, here’s a sneak peek into the emotional rollercoaster some went through on the night.

Believe the hype

Admit it. You were a little worried Avengers: Endgame wouldn’t live up to expectations, weren’t you? But don’t worry: the general consensus if we have nothing to fear and we’re going to enjoy this just as much, if not more than Avengers: Infinity War. Oh, snap.

The negative Avengers: Endgame reactions

404: File not found.

