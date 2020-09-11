Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting a 50-minute gameplay showcase this month

Nintendo is giving us a lengthy look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay on Saturday, September 26 during Tokyo Game Show 2020. The Breath of the Wild prequel and Dynasty Warriors-inspired hack-and-slasher was announced this week with a November 20 release date on Switch.

A tweet from Nintendo of America doesn't give much away about the upcoming Age of Calamity showcase, revealing only that it's "sharing another look at the game," but the TGS 2020 schedule (via Gematsu) reveals that it's a 50-minute live gameplay stream. There will also be "all sorts of the latest information such as character introductions by the development team."

Excited about the reveal of #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity and eager to learn more? You won't have to wait long! We'll be sharing another look at the game on 9/26. #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Ho5n7DqohkSeptember 10, 2020

Whereas the earlier Hyrule Warriors games were non-canon and existed in a separate universe from the mainline Zelda series, Age of Calamity sets up the events of Breath of the Wild. Likewise, the art style and world were carried over from the Switch launch title.

"Unlike the previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team in every step of the process, including gameplay direction, graphics, world, and all dialogue," Hyrule Warriors producer Yosuke Hayashi explained when Age of Calamity was announced.

"And while we maintained the distinct gameplay style of the Warriors series, with exciting 1 versus 1,000 battles, and a wide variety of playable characters, this became the only game that will let you experience the world 100 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild firsthand."

Nintendo briefly spoke on Breath of the Wild 2 during this week's event, basically saying it's not ready to share anything new just yet. "In order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you'll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates," said Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma.

