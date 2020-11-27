Hulk Hogan teases Chris Hemsworth about his role in his upcoming biopic

Chris Hemsworth is set to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic, but the retired wrestler has one concern – is the Thor actor attractive enough to play him?

Hemsworth has been bulking up for his role as the WWF star and posted a photo flipping a huge tyre and showing off his new gains on Instagram . Hogan responded on Twitter: “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!!” he wrote, alongside photos comparing his own muscles to Hemsworth’s. “But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol,” he added.

Hemsworth spoke to Total Film about the role earlier this year, saying: “This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

The currently untitled Netflix project will be helmed by Joker director Todd Phillips and it’s set to cover Hogan’s rise to fame in the late 1970s and his successful wrestling career with the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling. It’s worth noting that Hogan is on board as an executive producer, though, so the movie may not delve into the more unsavoury parts of his life.