How to watch the Xbox Game Showcase, including the Halo Infinite campaign reveal

The Xbox Games Showcase is just a few hours away and Microsoft is promising a belter.

Below, you'll find all the information you need to know on how to watch the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be offering a fresh look at the next year of upcoming Xbox Series X games and beyond, all of which will also be playable on Xbox One, true to Microsoft's promises of cross-gen compatibility.

When to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Games Showcase officially begins this Thursday, July 23, at 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM BST, and will last for roughly an hour.

A pre-show is also taking place over on YouTube Gaming in the lead up to the event, starting an hour beforehand at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST, so you'll have something to watch if you tune in a little earlier too.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft has already clarified where it'll be live streaming the event, and the good news is you have plenty of options for tuning in, so long as you have an internet connection and a device that can run video.

The best place, as usual, is the official Xbox YouTube page, which will present the showcase live in 1080p/60fps, with a 4K/60fps VoD available to check out immediately after.

Alternatively, you can also watch along in real time on Xbox's Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter pages, while we here on GamesRadar+ will be covering all the major stories from the event in case you don't have access to video at the time.

What's in the Xbox Game Showcase

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Quite simply; games, games, games. Microsoft has confirmed that the show will be focused entirely on its upcoming lineup of first-party titles, so don't expect any news surrounding the Xbox Series X hardware itself, or its rumoured variant, Xbox Lockhart.

Instead, we've already been guaranteed a look at the Halo Infinite campaign, alongside major reveals of unannounced titles. The bookie's odds are currently on debuts for the long rumoured Fable 4, but who knows what else Microsoft has in store? Guess you'll have to tune in later today to find out...

