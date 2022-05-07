UFC 274 PPV live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online

How to watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

UFC 274 is happening tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST). Should you want to watch the event in all its entirety, though, the early prelims start at 2:30 PM / 5:30 ET (that's 10:30 BST). Here's how to watch UFC 274 anywhere in the world.

The Lightweight title will be contested tonight, as Charles Oliveira will be attempting to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje, posing stiff competition. Oliveira originally won the championship gold last year with an impressive second-round knockout victory over Micheal Chandler in UFC 262's headlining event. It's important to remember that do Bronx hasn't lost a bout in over five years. He most recently impressed with a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier in December, so The Highlight certainly has his work cut out for him.

Justin Gaethje has only conceded three losses in his professional MMA career, with the knockout specialist coming into UFC 274 with a recent win over Michael Chandler, too. Prior to his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov (who remained undefeated until retiring), The Highlight had a string of vicious first-round KO punch victories over the likes of Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone. Can Gaethje summon the strength to put do Bronx down and attain the gold? That remains to be seen, the odds are currently in Oliveira's favor, however, we think it's too close to call right now.

Continue reading to find out how to watch UFC 274 where you are.

Watch UFC 274 through ESPN+ | $74.99 for existing subscribers

Watch UFC 274 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $99.98 for new subscribers

Of course, it's not just the Lightweight title that's on the line at UFC 274, as Rose Namajunas will be defending her Strawweight belt against Carla Esparza, too. Now, this isn't the first time that the two have faced off, originally all the way back in 2014 for the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 20, with Esparza coming out victorious with a rear-naked choke submission victory in the third round. However, much has changed in the eight years that separate these encounters, meaning this rematch should be a highlight of the year.

Let's just say that they call Namajunas 'Thug' for a very good reason, as Weili Zhang found out last year in the two's back-to-back bouts. Rose quickly ended things with a brutal first-round head kick knockout in just 1 minute and 18 seconds, with the rematch later in the year going the full five rounds. That's to say nothing of Esparza's most recent victories, as the second-round TKO against Xianonan Yan can attest. Which of these two ladies will come out on top when all is said and done? We'll find out later tonight!

UFC 274 is shaping up to be a truly stacked night that you're not going to want to miss out on. Here's how to watch the double main-event PPV where you are.

UFC 274 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 274 in the US

UFC 274 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+

ESPN is the exclusive rights holder for all UFC content, so you'll need an ESPN Plus subscription in order to buy the UFC 274 PPV for $74.99. New subscribers can get themselves an annual pass as well as UFC 274 for just $99.98 (saving you $45). All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.



How to watch UFC 274 live stream in Canada

UFC 274 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

You have a few more options in Canada than State-side, as UFC 274's main card is available through not only UFC Fight Pass, but also Bell and Shaw Direct, too, for $64.99. UFC Fight Pass will grant you access to the full prelims as well, but you can also watch them through TSN if you're a cable subscriber as well.



How to watch UFC 274 PPV in the UK

UFC 274 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass

For existing BT customers, you can watch UFC 274's main card and prelims at no extra cost through both BT Sport Ultimate or BT Sport Ultimate. If not, then the best way to watch UFC 274 is with the BT Sport monthly pass will cost you only £25. If you want to watch the early prelims, then UFC Fight Pass has you covered.



How to watch UFC 274 in Australia

UFC 274 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo

We think that Kayo is the best and easiest way to watch UFC 274's main card in Australia, however, the UFC PPV is also available through Foxtel and Main Event as well all for $54.95. The full Prelims are available through UFC Fight Pass, should you want to catch all the action tonight.



UFC 274 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Andre Fialho vs Cameron Vancamp

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts

The early prelims begin at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET (or 10:30pm BST)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcia

For more sports action, check out our Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs, too. We're also frequently finding the best Disney Plus bundles and Paramount Plus prices as well.