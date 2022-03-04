How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream online

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza fight online Date: Friday, 4 March, 2022

Main Card begins: 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); Fite (UK); Fite (AUS)

Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream is taking place tonight at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. The 12 rounds Super Lightweight contest will see the two knockout artists go head-to-head for the first time. If you're based in the USA, you can catch the bout on ESPN Plus for just $6.99 per month, which gives you access to many upcoming Top Rank fights, too.

Ramirez vs Pedraza is significant in the boxing world as this event sees the return of Jose Ramirez to the ring after suffering his first, and only, professional loss to date. This occurred last May, when Josh Taylor defeated him to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world. Now, the former unified champion is eager to reclaim his titles, and the only thing standing in his way is Pedraza.

This hotly anticipated boxing bout was originally supposed to happen in February. However, due to Jose Pedraza testing positive for COVID-19, it was delayed by a month. It doesn't look like illness has slowed Jose down, though, as the former two-weight world champion is eager to live up to his stellar reputation once again.

Scroll down below to find out how to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the US

Ramirez vs Pedraza | $6.99 per month through ESPN+

The only way to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the US is through ESPN Plus as it is the Top Rank exclusive rights holder for all boxing main events until 2025. You can live stream Ramirez vs Pedraza for just $6.99 per month, or pay for an annual ESPN Plus subscription for only $69.99. Additionally, should you want the best value for the money, The Disney Bundle gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu Plus for $13.99 per month, which is far cheaper than if the three services were subscribed to individually.



How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the UK

Ramirez vs Pedraza | £7.49 through Fite

If you're a Sky TV subscriber in the UK with the Sports package, you can watch Ramirez vs Pedraza at no extra cost through Sky Sports Action during the Live Fight Night International broadcast. However, you can also catch Ramirez vs Pedraza through Fite without the need for any subscriptions for the equivalent of £7.49.



How to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in Australia

Ramirez vs Pedraza | AUD$13.75 through Fite

The easiest way to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in Australia is through Fite TV, where the boxing bout main event will cost you the equivalent of just $13.75.



Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream: full fight card

Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Abraham Montoya

Charlie Sheehy vs Johnny Bernal

Hector Tanajara vs Miguel Contreras

Carlos Balderas vs Aelio Mesquita

Javier Martinez vs Donte Stubbs

Richard Torrez vs Allen Melson

Antonio Mireles vs Brandon Hughes

