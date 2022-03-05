Racking up 3.8 millions viewers as the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premiered last week, Tommy Shelby is well and truly back. With a necessary time jump that sees Shelby in America right at the end of prohibition in the early 1930s, Cillian Murphy's character has seemingly turned over a new leaf. Don't miss a moment of the final instalment of the Brummy gangsters - here's how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online from anywhere.

Titled 'Black Shirt', the second episode of season 6 sees Tommy splitting his time between the States and good ol' England. Finding himself in a messy, double-crossing game with a bunch of Boston gangsters, it's not long before he's back in Camden seeking an old ally.

Could this be the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons? Or the long anticipated unveiling of Stephen Graham's character as he joins the cast for the show's final season?

Finding its home on BBC One, those in the UK benefit from a free-to-air broadcast. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home and watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online around the world.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online in the UK

BBC

The second episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 will be air on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Sunday, March 6. After it's aired, you can then catch up on the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer where you'll also find the previous five seasons. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country when Peaky Blinders season six episode 2 airs? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when series 6 of Peaky Blinders airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix

While no exact release date has been announced, Netflix has confirmed it will be showing the sixth and final season of the Birmingham crime epic Stateside following the new series' conclusion on the BBC in the UK. That means a wait until at least April 4 for enthusiasts of the show in the US. The potential upside of this is that it gives you a chance to reacquaint or catch up with previous episodes of Peaky Blinkers, with all five previous season currently available to stream on the service, which costs from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will be able to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders with Netflix at some point after the new series has finished transmission in the UK. Canadians can also catch up and watch all five previous seasons of Peaky Blinders in one place with a Netflix subscription from CA$9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix

It's the same story Down Under, with Australian Peaky Blinders set to be able to watch season 6 exclusively on Netflix later this autumn. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$10.99 a month for the basic plan, with its 4K Premium Plan costing AU$22.99.

