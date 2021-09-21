The Netflix Tudum fan event promises to be a major moment for the streamer, with dozens of new trailers, castings, and general announcements set to be made about our favorite TV shows and movies. With that in mind, you probably want to know how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. We can help with that.
Below, find detail on when the event takes place, what to expect, and where on the internet to set up camp for three (yes, three!) hours of Tudum. Oh, and want to know why it's called that? "Tudum" is how you pronounce that noise that plays at the beginning of Netflix originals. Tuduuuuuuuuum.
When does the Netflix Tudum fan event take place?
The Netflix Tudum fan events takes place on Saturday, September 25, at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 1am JST and KST. The event will last three hours.
Netflix has also revealed that there will be a special pre-show event spotlighting Korean and Indian TV shows and movies, kicking off at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm BST/ 9pm JST and KST on specific channels.
How to watch Netflix Tudum fan event online
The Netflix Tudum event will be streaming on YouTube. In fact, you can queue up to watch it right now. Just click through that link. And, if you're reading this after the event has taken place, then the whole thing can be watched through that same link.
And if you don't want to watch alone, then you can head over to the Netflix Geeked social channels (Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok ), where the teams there are breaking down each announcement.
What will be announced at the Netflix Tudum fan event?
Netflix has promised at least "70 series, films, and specials" will be present at the Tudum fan event, with more than 145 stars and creators showing off their wears. Highlights will include Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2, The Umbrella Academy season 3, and Ozark season 4. Here's a list of movies and shows that will appear at Netflix Tudum, as revealed by the streamer.
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark Desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Enola Holmes
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
That's a lot of content..