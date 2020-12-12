How to watch Joshua Vs Pulev live stream online boxing from any country

It’s a boxing match for the ages - the battle over the heavyweight world titles. And yes, that’s plural with Anthony Joshua’s position as the heavyweight world champion in WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO all on the line at the same time - in other words, any big boxing fan will most definitely want to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream.

As is the normal preparation in the weird world of 2020, both fighters are now in ‘the bubble’, having received their Covid-19 tests, and are now self-isolating in preparation for this huge heavyweight match.

While Joshua - the multiple world heavyweight champion with a win-loss ratio of 24-1 - is the very obvious expected winner, Pulev is by no means an easy opponent to be brushed off.

He has held the European Heavyweight title twice before, is ranked within the top ten active heavyweight boxers and this is the second time he has challenged for the unified world heavyweight title.

In other words, a Joshua vs Pulev live stream could see one of two scenarios - Joshua lose all of his world titles and a new face take the center stage...or, one of the greatest boxing records of all time continue forwards to greatness.

Of course, it isn't just this one fight, a host of other titles are on the line in the supporting cards with a collection of other fights joining this main card. You can find out how to watch this event in a number of countries below.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev in the US:

The streaming platform DAZN has secured the rights to air this heavyweight match up in a few countries and that includes the US. With DAZN you're getting access to both the Joshua vs Pulev fight and the undercard.

The coverage of this massive event will begin on Saturday, December 12 at 2pm ET, 11am PT and the main card (Joshua/Pulev) will begin at 5.30pm ET, 2.30pm PT .

You can watch this whole event with a DAZN subscription. This will cost you either $19.99 a month or if you pay annually, $99.99.

You can connect to a US DAZN stream out of the country by using a VPN and appear like you're back in the US.

Watch a UK Joshua vs Pulev live stream:

With the UK, you don't have to worry about signing up for a subscription, there's just a one-off PPV cost. The Joshua vs Pulev event will cost you £24.95 from the Sky Sports Box Office.

You can watch Sky coverage starting on Saturday at 6pm BST but the main card won't start until a few hours later. You can watch the event whether you're a Sky customer or not.

If you're outside of the UK, you can still watch the action away from home. Simply use a VPN and switch your address to one in the UK and then connect to Sky.

Live stream Joshua vs Pulev in Canada:

It's DAZN again! The streaming service has the coverage of Canada sorted. You can watch the coverage starting at 2pm ET, 11am PT on the Saturday - the same time schedule as the US.

As for costs, you have three options. You can sign up for a subscription at a cost of $19.99 a month or pay the full annual cost of $150. If it's just this one fight you're looking to watch, DAZN also has a 30-day free trial so you can watch the Joshua vs Pulev fight without having to splash the cash.

Watch Pulev vs Joshua online in Australia:

Yep...it's DAZN, once again. The streaming service also has the exclusive coverage of this heavyweight championship bout under lock. The coverage for the undercard fights is set to begin at a very early 6am AEDT on the Sunday morning.

Australia has the cheapest option for watching the event right now (except for Canada's free trial) with a DAZN subscription costing just $2.99 a month. DAZN Australia, like the US and Canada, offers exclusive rights to a number of big fighting events past this one in the future.

Joshua vs Pulev full card:

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev (Heavyweight)

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki (Junior Heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Sergei Kuzmin (Heavyweight)

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach (Heavyweight)

Qais Ashfaq vs Ashley Lane (Women's Junior Featherweight)

Ramla Ali vs Vanesa Caballero (Women's Junior Lightweight)

Souleymane Cissokho vs Kieron Conway (Junior Middleweight)

Watch Joshua vs Pulev from anywhere else in the world:

Away from home when this fight event airs? When you try and tune in you'll likely find that the content is geo-blocked and not available from where you are...However, there is still a way to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream.

If you install and use a VPN, you'll be able to change your IP address to appear like you're in a different country. This will allow you to get around geo-blocks and watch this heavyweight match-up on either Sky or DAZN.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream.

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on loads of different devices including laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android handsets, and a host of other options. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to any of the above countries

You can connect to a server from any of the countries mentioned above to watch Joshua vs Pulev live stream but the US or UK will likely be the easiest options.



3: Head over to one of the above streaming services

Once you've got your location set, head over to either Sky Sports in the UK or DAZN in the US for an easy stream of the heavyweight event.