How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: live stream boxing from anywhere

Will there be payback in store for the influencer, as Jake Paul once again goes head-to-head with MMA star Tyron Woodley in a celebrity boxing showdown? Don't miss a minute of Saturday night's action from Florida - we're here to tell you exactly how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 at a glance The fight takes place on Saturday, December 18 in the US (early Sunday, December 19 in the UK) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. The main event is set to kick off at 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT (Mon).

The last meeting between these two stars in August saw Paul walk away with a surprise split decision victory, despite Tyron Woodley providing the night's big moments.

Having almost delivered a knockout, only for the bell to save the YouTuber, Woodley will be determined to go one step further this time out.

Paul has meanwhile now come through four high-profile fights, with knockout wins in three of those bouts. The Problem Child had originally been scheduled to fight 7-0 boxer Tommy Fury, the brother of current heavyweight champ Tyson, only for his opponent to pull out due to injury.

While that planned showdown with Fury will have helped quieten boxing purists who have cast doubt on the credentials of each of his fights so far, former UFC Welterweight champ Woodley may prove a much more difficult challenge this time out.

Tonight's bill also features a clash between former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL running back Frank Gore.

Make sure you catch the fight with all details on how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 online where you are below.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in the US

Sling TV Sling TV

Showtime will be hosting this weekend's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight, with PPV tickets available for a hefty $59.99. And the best way to watch that coverage is through Sling TV, which gives you more bang for your buck. Pay for PPV on Sling and get your first month of the cable alternative for just $10! Usually costing $35 a month for either its Sling Blue or Sling Orange package, you can enjoy the delights of 30+ live channels on top of the fight. If streaming is not your bag, you can also access the fight via PPV through a range of cable providers including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish. You'll need to tune in ahead of the main event at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday August 29. Coverage of the main card is set to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 12am ET / 6pm PT. If you're out of the country for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley matchup fight, you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in the UK

Fite TV Fite TV

If you're tuning in from the UK, you'll need to head to dedicated combat sports streaming service Fite TV. The online only broadcaster will be showing the fight via PPV for US$23.99 - which roughly works out at around £18. You can access Fite either within your web browser or through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. The two celebrity fighters are set to make their ring walks at around 5am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage set to start at 2am. For those that aren't keen to forego sleep for the fight, you'll have unlimited reruns available with your PPV purchase. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in Canada

Fite TV Fite TV

Canadians can also tune into Fite TV, much like their UK counterparts, paying $59.99 for a PPV pass. You'll be able to order via Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and Telus. However, you can also tune in via Fite TV for the same price as well. The action from Florida is set to kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday, December 18. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 in Australia

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports is showing the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight in Australia, but you can also tune into Main Event for a PPV as well. You're paying $39.95 for this weekend's bout with coverage set to kick off on Monday at 1pm AEDT, which means you've got the whole day to watch the best hits over and over. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch the fight, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 if you're out of the country