Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns on December 5, reuniting viewers with Tanjiro Kamoda and friends for the 'Entertainment District Arc'. Whether you're relatively new to Demon Slayer or you've caught every episode (and every issue of the best-selling manga too), here's how to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment Arc Premieres: Sunday, December 5 New episodes: Sundays at 10.45am ET / 7.45am PT / 3.45pm GMT / 2.45am AEDT (Mondays) Stream: watch Demon Slayer with a Funimation FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

If you need a quick recap on the events leading up to the new arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows the story of Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko. Following their family's death by demonic hands, and with Nezuko transformed into a demon, Tanjiro is recruited by the Demon Slayer Corps. Kimetsu no Yaiba tracks our hero as he continues the fight in a deadly, centuries-long war.

The Entertainment District Arc picks up directly after the Mugen Train movie and the epic showdown between Flame Hashira Kyōjurō and Akaza. As the second half of the season picks up, expect Tanjiro to come across plenty of new monsters, and potentially come face to face with Daki.

Read on to find out exactly how to watch Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District arc from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc begins on Sunday, December 5 with an hour-long special available to stream via Funimation from 07:45 PT/ 10:45 ET/ 15:45 GMT, and Monday, December 6 at 02:45 AEDT in Australia. From then on, new episodes will release via the anime subscription service every Sunday for the rest of the season.

If you're in the US, you can subscribe to Funimation via the Premium, Premium Plus, or Premium Plus Ultra - tiers starting from just $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Anywhere else in the world, you'll be limited to just one plan at £4.99 / AU$7.95 / NZ$7.95 / €5.99 a month, or, for an annual subscription, 49.99 / AU$79.50 / NZ$79.50 / €59.99. No matter where you are, however, you'll be able to take advantage of a 14-day free trial before you commit, and also benefit from thousands of hours of anime across hundreds of different shows as long as your subscription lasts. Alternatively, if you're a Crunchyroll subscriber, you'll be able to catch the series there too. Memberships will set you back from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with another two-week trial available on the alternative service.

If you're based in South or Southeast Asia and hoping to catch the new arc from there, you can rely on local streaming platforms rather than dedicated anime services. Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will be available on Viu in Hong Kong, and via Netflix in Singapore.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc from abroad

Funimation subscribers who find themselves in a different country may have difficulty logging into their accounts. That's because of geo-blocking restrictions put in place by the service. You can easily navigate around these restrictions to enjoy your content by using a VPN.

These networks allow you to choose a new IP address and appear as if you're back home. Our top pick is Express VPN, and you'll find all the details on how you can use this piece of software to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc from anywhere in the world.