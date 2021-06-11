How To Watch IGN Expo as part of E3 2021

Looking for how to watch the IGN Expo as part of E3 2021? We're here to help.

We’re in the full swing of the E3 2021 season with live shows aplenty coming with a ton of new games, big and small to look forward to. Now, IGN Expo has its turn showcasing upcoming titles.

The stream for the show plans to kick off June 11 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. To tune in, you can jump into the YouTube embed above (or head directly to YouTube).

It’s not immediately clear what we can expect from the IGN Expo, but it’s likely going to be focused on smaller games or more details about already announced games. While you can never count out a major reveal, most of those will be saved for the publisher's own conferences. If you want a breakdown of all of those, check out our E3 2021 Schedule.

This will be the second iteration of the IGN Expo, but it has seen some major changes. Last year, the show had five separate events, showcasing games like Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Borderlands 3, and Chivilary 2.

This year is going to be different though. Bringing the E3 schedule closer together, the IGN Expo has decided to simplify condensing all of its news into one show. IGN says it will be bringing “new game reveals, never-before-seen gameplay, and announcements.”

IGN Expo is also partnered with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live!, with the site saying that it will be bringing more details about the biggest announcements from the night prior. Hopefully, alongside any exclusive reveals shown during the showcase, fans will get answers to any lingering questions from Geoff Keighley's presentation. Is it too soon to expect more news after we got the Elden Ring release date yesterday?

Outside of these small details, not much is known about what to expect from the IGN Expo. However, a show that elaborates on already announced games and brings a couple of interesting surprises along the way will hopefully help spice up the E3 calendar.

