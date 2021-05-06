How to watch Girls5eva: stream the new Tina Fey comedy everywhere

Sending up - while also paying affectionate homage to - the girl groups of the ‘90s and '00s, this Sara Bareilles-led comedy show has all the ingredients for a smash hit. Exclusive to Peacock, here's how to stream Girls5eva, no matter where you are in the world.

The show follows the now forty-something members of 90s group Girls5eva who have faded into obscurity after their 15 minutes of fame delivered just the one hit single.

But their time in the wilderness comes to a surprise end when their sole smash record gets sampled by a famous rapper, giving the band an unlikely chance for a second shot at stardom.

The four remaining members swiftly aim to relaunch their career at the prestigious Jingle Ball mega concert, before realising they'll need a new set of songs as their somewhat creepy old tracks have aged as well as Britney and Justin's double denim look.

Produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond and written by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt show runner Meredith Scardino, the show stars Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell alongside Bareilles as members of the revitalised group.

Not going to be in the US when the show airs on Peacock? Why not try a VPN to stream as if you were at home. For those outside of the US, here's where to watch Girls5eva around the world.

How to watch Girls5eva online in the US

Peacock

Girls5eva is exclusive in the US to NBC's new streaming service Peacock. Subscribers can binge on all eight episodes of the show online from Thursday, May 6. A Peacock Premium subscription currently costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week trial.

How to watch Girls5eva online in Canada

W Network

Canadians looking to tune in to this nostalgic comedy are covered by the W Network, although there's a little bit of a wait for the premiere across the border. The channel will be airing the show at 9pm ET/PT on the W Network every Thursday from June 3. For those looking to watch the show online, you'll also be able to stream the show via the W Network website - just log-in with the details of your TV provider.

How to watch Girls5eva online in Australia

Stan

Girls5eva will be avaialble to watch Down Under via streaming service Stan. Better still, its set to be released pretty much in tandem with the US, with the show set to premiere on the service on May 7. Stan is currently available in three different tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. Failing that, the service is also currently offering a free 30-day trial, allowing you to give it a go before committing

How to watch Girls5eva online in the UK

For British viewers looking for a blast of pop-fuelled comedy, the news isn't so great. There's currently no confirmed UK broadcaster for the show. If, however, you're currently in the UK from a country where you can watch Girls5eva online, you do have the option of using a VPN to stream the show just like you would at home.

How to watch Girls5eva online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when series 6 of Girls5eva airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning into the two hour crossover special. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Girls5eva online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.