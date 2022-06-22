How to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for less

One of the most talked-about Marvel movies in years is now available to stream, so how can you watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for less? We've got all the info you need right here - regardless of whether you want to see the movie again or are hoping to watch it for the first time, you're in the right place. It all starts with a Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab) - you can't stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness anywhere else.

So, how much is it going to cost you? You'll find region-specific pricing below, but it won't set you back more than a couple of coffees to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That's because the cheapest option right now (short of opting for a free subscription via contract like Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab)) is a standard month of Disney's streaming service. There's no way to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for less right now.

That isn't to say there aren't better-value offers, though. If you want to make your money go further, our team of bargain-hunters has listed the best Disney Plus sign-up deals below. Just click your region in the quick link menu and you'll be taken straight to the relevant info.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - USA

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Canada

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

As with most Marvel content these days, the only way to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is through Disney's streaming service. Unless you opt for O2's offer (opens in new tab) of six months of Disney with certain contracts, your cheapest option is the normal monthly sub. But it isn't the best-value choice - that honour goes to the £79.90 (opens in new tab) annual membership, largely because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10. We'd recommend considering it if you wanted to stick around for all the upcoming MCU shows.



Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

You can stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exclusively with Disney's streaming service, so grab the standard monthly rate listed above for the cheapest possible option. If you're intending to stick around for all the new MCU content coming in the next few months, though, we'd say to consider the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab). It's better value for money on the whole because you gain 12 months for the price of 10.



Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - India

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month (opens in new tab) / ₹1499 a year (opens in new tab)

Hoping to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? No problem - all you need is a Disney Plus Hotstar bundle. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.



