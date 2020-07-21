How to watch Comic-Con 2020: Stream SDCC @ Home

Comic-Con 2020 will be unlike any other version of the event before. Due to the coronavirus, the event will no longer be taking place in San Diego as normal, but will be streaming online and titled Comic Con @ Home.

You're probably therefore wondering, how to watch Comic-Con at home? Well, look no further, as we reveal everything you need to know about the star-studded event, which takes place between Thursday, 23 July, and Sunday, 26 July.

How to watch Comic-Con 2020

The organisers of SDCC have made things very easy. Whereas nabbing a seat in Hall H would have once cost you thousands, it's now simple: head over to Comic-Con's YouTube channel.

Yes, every panel at Comic-Con 2020 will be streaming live onto YouTube, and the links are already available to find. All you need to do is find the panel you're interested in watching on the main Comic-Con website, click on that panel's page, and then follow the YouTube link that's available there. For instance, this link will take you to the Star Trek panel on Thursday at 10am EST / 6pm BST. All the Comic-Con 2020 stream links will live closer to each panel taking place.

Which panels should I watch?

There are over 350 panels being streamed at Comic-Con 2020, including minor ones on smaller comic series to huge ones featuring the entire cast of The Boys season 2. For a rundown of all the major panels, check out our breakdown of the schedule. We'll be covering all the major revelations right here on GamesRadar+, so keep coming back for all your SDCC coverage.