How to watch a Wilder vs Fury live stream tonight with ESPN PPV and more

Wilder vs Fury will finally take place tonight, with the two heavyweight contenders stepping back into the ring after a series of delays due to COVID-19. This trilogy finale has been on the books for over a year now, but tonight the explosive saga will finally come to an end. This is going to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year, fuelled by plenty of drama on both sides of the ropes. That's why we're showing you exactly how to watch Wilder vs Fury with a live stream tonight.

Fury vs Wilder at a glance Fury vs Wilder will take place at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. The undercard will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. That's 2am BST, 11am AEST on Sunday October 10. Depending on the length of the undercard, ring walks are due to take place at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT - 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST.

Wilder is joining Fury in the ring for the first time since the latter took his title in a famous rematch. That matchup took place way back in 2020, with the power puncher taking his first loss in a long and storied career at the glove of Tyson Fury. He's back for more, though, and while Fury is bookies' favorite pre-weigh in, anything could happen when these two glove up.

Many felt Fury was robbed back in 2018 when the bout was declared a draw, but managed to claw a win back from a particularly dangerous situation when the pair met again in 2020. Widely considered the best fighter in the series, it's going to take some significant power to knock him off his top spot, let alone the ring smarts to match his own strategic prowess.

This is a game of wits vs pure power, with Wilder's devastating punch ranking well above Fury's. That's where the Bronze Bomber may be able to gain an upper hand tonight, but considering he's won 41 of his 42 match victories via knockout, it won't be difficult for Deontay Wilder to line up some hits.

Tonight's Wilder vs Fury matchup looks set to be one of the tensest boxing matches of the year, so we're making sure you don't miss a moment of the action with a full guide to finding a Wilder vs Fury live stream right here.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder online in the US

ESPN+

Both ESPN and Fox Sports will be showing tonight's Wilder vs Fury matchup, but you'll need to be an active member to have access to a PPV. If you're not already subscribed to ESPN+, though, you'll find a Disney+ bundle that can sort all your entertainment needs (this also includes Hulu) for $13.99 a month, or you can pick up a straight ESPN subscription for $6.99. On top of that, tonight's Wilder vs Fury PPV will cost $79.99. Ring walks begin at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT, with the undercard kicking off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. View Deal

Fury vs Wilder live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport Box Office

If you're tuning in from the UK, you'll be heading to BT Sport Box Office to watch Wilder vs Fury tonight. It's going to be a late one, though, with ring walks kicking off at 4.30am and the undercard beginning at 2am. Coverage begins at midnight, and you'll be paying £24.95 for the live stream. Once you've got your ticket you've got a wealth of streaming options, with BT Sport Box Office offering apps through your PC, mobile, tablet, console, or smart TV. View Deal

Watch Fury vs Wilder live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports

If you're looking to watch Wilder vs Fury from Australia you've got two options open. Both Kayo Sports and Main Event will be offering live streams for this event, with a PPV pass clocking in at $59.95. Those in Oz have a much nicer viewing time, with the undercard starting the proceedings at 11am and the main fight expected around 1.30pm AEST. Once you've got your pass, simply sign into your account on your console, smart TV, mobile device, or PC and you can start streaming right away.View Deal

What's on the Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard?

While there's certainly enough action in the main headline bout, there's also plenty to look forward to if you're early to the action. You'll find the full card available just below.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

