How to stream the Oscars 2019 - everything you need to know before this Sunday

This year’s awards season is coming to a close on February 24 and you’ll either need some very famous friends or a how-to guide on how to stream the Oscars to grab a front-row seat. We have one of the two waiting for you down below and, no, it’s not Brad Pitt wanting to be your bestie.

In the past, streaming the Oscars has been almost as confusing as trying to name every single Best Picture winner in alphabetical order, but knowing how to stream the Oscars this year isn’t as complicated as you might think. We’re giving you the chance to have everything straightened out well ahead of time, so you can see this year’s unmissable show in full.

Whether you’re in the US or UK, want to watch on-the-go, or snuggled up on the sofa, we’ve got everything you could possibly need to know on how to stream the Oscars 2019. There’s even region-specific start times and details on how to watch the best bit from the award ceremony: The glitz and glamour of the red carpet event as legions of A-list stars make their way to Hollywood for movie’s biggest night of the year.

So, no more stress when it comes to working out timezones, setting alarms, or downloading apps at the very last minute. We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to stream the Oscars this Sunday.

When and where are the Oscars 2019?

The 91st Academy Awards (no, you don’t have to watch the first 90 to catch up), is set to take place in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24. The event itself starts at 8pm Eastern. That’s 1am GMT for those in the UK. I hope you’ve booked Monday off.

However, there’s also the glitz and the glam of the official Red Carpet event to get excited about. That provides us with 90 minutes of build-up to the main ceremony, and begins at 6:30 pm Eastern/11:30pm GMT.

How to stream the Oscars 2019

Providing you don’t have front-row tickets, you’re going to need a primer on how to stream the Oscars this year.

If you’re in the US, things are pretty simple. You can watch the Oscars 2019 on ABC from 8pm Eastern. You can also watch via the ABC Live Stream feature on the network’s website, as well as downloading the ABC Go app on iOS, Android, and other supported devices.

It’s a tiny bit trickier in the UK. You’ll need access to the Sky Cinema channel through your Sky or Virgin Media subscription package. If you don’t have that, you can sign up to Now TV for a free trial or add the Sky Cinema channel through its Now TV Cinema Pass.

Everyone can watch the Red Carpet event, though. It’ll be streamed via the official Academy Awards Twitter account, starting from 6:30 pm Eastern/11:30 pm GMT.

Who's nominated at the Oscars 2019?

Roma jointly leads the way with 10 Oscar nominations this year, but it’s superheroes who are finally getting their due. Not only is Black Panther being nominated for Best Picture, the first comic book movie to ever do so, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is up for Best Animated Feature. Avengers: Infinity War is also making its presence felt in the Visual Effects category.

Elsewhere, other big names include The Favourite (aptly named, as it matches Roma’s 10 nominations), with the likes of Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Vice, BlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk in close pursuit.

For the full list, check out our Oscar nominations 2019 page.

Who's your pick? We've got out our crystal ball and had a look at who is most likely to be among the Oscar winners this year.