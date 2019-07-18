How to find the Enclave in Fallout 76 and join them

If you want some fancy X0-1 Enclave power armor you'll need to find the Enclave and join them to unlock the plans. It's more or less end game stuff in Fallout 76 so don't go near it until you're level 50, minimum, and feel like taking on two Deathclaws at once is possible. If that doesn't sound like a stretch then come on in: you've got some fun ahead of you.

What we've got here is a guide to starting the quest Bunker Buster which will help you located the Enclave and its resulting mission thread, that ultimately ends with you launching a nuke and more or less unlocking the end game world. We'll help you prepare, understand what to expect and get you on the way to unlocking some of the best power armor in the game.

How to find the Enclave in Fallout 76

To join the Enclave, you first have to find the Enclave. The Enclave bunker is actually inside the Whitespring grounds, marked as Whitespring Bunker on the map. You can’t get in until you go far, far away though.

Head to the southern part of The Mire region of Appalachia. On the eastern side of the river, north of Tangara Town and east of the Southern Belle Motel, is the vaguely named Abandoned Waste Dump. This is where your Enclave journey will begin.

Before you enter, make sure you’re prepared to fight two Deathclaws. You can fight them separately with some tactical AI manipulation, but you will have to take out both of them. Prepared? Good stuff. Head inside then when you get to the end of the entrance section with the barrels, pause. You will have one Deathclaw to the left side of the cavern, and one to the right. One of them is usually up and walking around, while the other is sleeping.

Wait for a minute to see if you can spot one of them patrolling the cave. If you can, shoot at it to get it’s attention, then lure it back to the entrance with the barrels. You can cheese the fight from here and fire lead into it without it being able to reach you. It will often tend to turn around and flee, in an effort to make you chase it, so if it does, follow it and wait until it chases you again then lead it back to the entrance. When you’ve taken out the first Deathclaw, wake up the second and do the same again.

Both Deathclaws are dead? Good stuff, you’re now the only living thing in the Abandoned Waste Dump. Head to the left side and hug the wall to the top left corner, where you’ll eventually find the corpse of an Enclave Agent. Loot everything he has, then explore the rest of the cave. When you’re done, head to the elevator door and use the quest item to activate the controls and descend into the bunker within.

You’ll now be given the quest Bunker Buster, which requires you to essentially explore the bunker and discover all there is to find. It’s all very self explanatory. Take your time to scour the area and when you find the Security System Manual Reset note, follow the instructions to open up the second part of the bunker. Continue through, follow the simple quest objectives and eventually you’ll complete Bunker Buster and receive the Bunker Buster weapon, which is a legendary unique Missile Launcher.

How to join the Enclave in Fallout 76

You should now have the quest One of Us, which instructs you to go to the Whitespring Bunker and explore it. Head back to the bunker and you’ll be allowed to pass through the laser security grids. The huge vault door will open in front of you and you can step in to the Enclave’s last remaining base in Appalachia.

When you’re inside, you’ll be greeted by MODUS, the bunker’s AI overseer. He’ll give you a long spiel about the Enclave and you’ll be tasked with completing a mission as part of the One of Us quest. Again, it’s pretty self explanatory. Head to Sugar Grove in the Savage Divide region, kill all the robots inside, and simply follow your objectives. Once completed, head back to the Whitespring Bunker.

You start off at a low rank, but as you complete MODUS’ requests and objectives, you’ll slowly but surely climb the ranks within the Enclave. Eventually, when you’ve slain Scorchbeasts and attained commendations, you’ll be given access to the nuclear silos throughout the map. Do that at your own leisure though, because there’s a lot to do and you need to be a high rank before you can reach the end game. For now, bask in the relief of being part of the most established faction in all of Appalachia, even if they do have a questionable history.

