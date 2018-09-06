Spider-Man PS4 game is finally out in the streets and I bet you’re already wondering how to get the Spider-Man PS4 Iron Spider suit. Yup, the suit that Peter Parker wore in Avengers: Infinity War is also part of his wardrobe in Sony’s game, with the same updated design that’s based on the original red and gold Iron Spider from the comics. But don’t get ahead of yourself: like all the other Spider-Man PS4 suits on offer, you’ll need to reach a story milestone or level to unlock it, and then you’ll need resources to craft it, which can be either crime, base, research, landmark, backpack, or challenge.

Like all the other suits on offer the Iron Spider suit comes with its own special power called Iron Arms, which you trigger by pressing R3 and L3 simultaneously. It deploys four metal spider legs from your back that help you out in combat by replacing your punches and kicks with stabs from the iron arms. They even break the block of melee enemies and those with shields, making it a really helpful power when you’re being swarmed by foes. What’s even better is that you can use this power with any other unlocked suit, as the powers in Spider-Man are interchangeable so you can find your ideal combination.

To get it will take a while, though, as you need to be level 31 to unlock the Iron Spider suit in the first place. Then you need three base, three challenge, and four crime tokens to craft it. Crime will be the easiest ones to get as just by completing the extra bonus challenges you can get up to three tokens per crime. The base and challenge resources will take you the longest. There’s two ways you could do them: you either complete both an enemy base and one of the challenges perfectly (which includes getting the highest possible score in the challenge and completing all the optional extra tasks in the base), netting you the full reward. Or you do up to three challenges and bases to get the number of resources you need, but I’m going to warn you right now that doing it that way is pretty time consuming. But hey, at the end of it you can sprout iron arms from your back, which basically makes it more than worth the hassle.

That’s not enough Spider-Man for you? Well, here’s some Spider-Man PS4 tips so you can make the most of your web-swinging escapades and if you really want to you can find out where all the Spider-Man PS4 secret photo locations are.