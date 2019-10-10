Pokemon Go Meltan: How to catch the Hex Nut pocket monster

Pokemon Go Meltan was revealed in an interesting fashion, as the Hex Nut pocket monster began appearing as a silhouette for players all over the world out of the blue. Since then, it was unveiled as the first ever Gen 8 Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield, and while you can't catch a wild Meltan in Pokemon Go anymore, we do have the details on how you can get one (and its evolution, Melmetal!) right here. Read on for everything you need to know about catching a Pokemon Go Meltan.

How to get Meltan if you own Pokemon Let's Go

1. Transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Let's Go

Firstly, you're going to have to transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Let's Go. It can be any Pokemon at all, all you need to do is to transfer it via the Go Park in Fuchsia City.

Once you've done that, you'll get some tasty XP, but also a Mystery Box, and it's this unusual item that holds the key to getting your trainer hands on a Meltan.

2. Open up the Mystery Box you receive in Pokemon Go

You'll find the Mystery Box inside the item pocket in Pokemon Go, nestled there just waiting to be opened. Once you've chosen to open it, it'll remain open for 30 minutes, spewing out Meltan into the world.

Then, once the box has closed, you'll have seven days to open it back up again, after which point you'll need transfer a Pokemon from Go to Let's Go again to get a new Mystery Box. You can only open the Mystery Box once per day though, so don't spam it!

3. Catch every Meltan that pops out

Of course, the ultimate goal of opening the Mystery Box is to nab all the Meltan that emerge from it, and over the course of that half an hour you'll get quite a few of the little beasties. Catch them, and tuck them away in your Pokemon Go box. From here you can trade them to fellow Pokemon Go players, or try to evolve it.

4. Transfer your Melmetal into Pokemon Let's Go

Or, you can transfer one (or more) into Pokemon Let's Go in order to add it to your Pokedex there. It's the only way that you can get Meltan, and its evolution Melmetal, in Pokemon Let's Go, so it's worth booting up your Pokemon Go account even if your PokeBox has gotten a little dusty.

How to get Meltan in Pokemon Go wihtout Pokemon Let's Go

In order to get Meltan only in Pokemon Go, you'll need to complete all 10 stages of Professor Willow's brand new special task entitled Let's GO, Meltan. These are as follows:

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 1/9

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms (500XP)

Catch 10 Pokemon (500XP)

Transfer 5 Pokemon

Reward: 1000 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, one Incubator

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 2/9

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy Pokemon (1000XP)

Make 10 Great Throws (1000XP)

Hatch three eggs (1000XP)

Reward: 2000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, one Fast TM

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 3/9

Catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go (1500XP)

Win 2 Gym Battles (1500XP)

Battle in two Raids (1500XP)

Reward: 10 Great Balls, three Incense, three Max Revive

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 4/9

Catch five Steel-type Pokemon (2000XP)

Catch five Electric-type Pokemon (2000XP)

Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy Pokemon (2000XP)

Reward: 4000 Stardust, five Pinap Berries, five Rare Candies

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 5/9

Evolve a Grimer (2500XP)

Catch five Slugma or Gulpin (2500XP)

Make 20 Great Throws (2500XP)

Reward: 5000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls, five Lure Modules

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 6/9

Evolve a Magnemite (3000XP)

Catch five Exeggcute (3000XP)

Battle in 10 Raids (3000XP)

Reward: One Silver Pinap berry, one Metal Coat, 10 Ultra Ball

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 7/9

Evolve one Drowzee (3500XP)

Catch one Cubone (3500XP)

Evolve one Scyther (3500XP)

Reward: 10 Ultra Balls, one Charged TM, three Premium Raid Passes

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 8/9

Catch two Omanyte or Kabuto (4000XP)

Catch two Lileep or Anorith (4000XP)

Catch an Aerodactyl (4000XP)

Reward: 8000 Stardust, Meltan encounter, one Star Piece

Let's Go, Meltan - Step 9/9

Catch Meltan

Reward: three lots of 4500XP, 9000 Stardust, one Super Incubator, five Meltan candy

How to evolve Meltan into Melmetal

If you want to evolve Meltan in Pokemon Go into the formidable Melmetal, you're going to need a whopping 400 Meltan candies, so get some Pinaps fed to all the Meltan that come out of your special Mystery Box. Disappointingly, you can't evolve Meltan within Pokemon Let's Go so you'll need to evolve it in Pokemon Go to Melmetal then transfer it over.

