Horizon Zero Dawn will be a free PlayStation Play at Home game in April

The next round of free PlayStation Play at Home titles are on the way, including your chance to nab Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Before Aloy joins the program next month, you'll be able to claim nine free games starting next week. The selection represents indie favorites from across PS4 and PSVR, and they'll all go live starting on Friday, March 25 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 3 pm GMT. Here are the regular PS4 games going live then, all of which are playable on PS5 as well through backwards compatibility:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

And here are the free PSVR titles, which are also playable on PS4 and PS5 - though you will, of course, need a PSVR headset.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

This slate of games will be available to claim through April 22, and they'll overlap just slightly with Horizon Zero Dawn, which will be available from April 19 to May 14. It's easy to get tunnel vision and zero right in on Horizon Zero Dawn as the star here, but if you have a PSVR headset and haven't played Astro Bot Rescue Mission yet, oh my. You are in for a delight.

You'll also be able to start your extended Funimation/Wakanim trial as part of the service, beginning on March 25 and ending on April 22, assuming you're in a supported region. Sony says it will have "more to share soon," so look forward to even more PlayStation Play at Home news coming down the pike. And remember, unlike the free PS Plus games , you don't need to stay subscribed to keep playing these ones - they're yours to keep.