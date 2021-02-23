PlayStation Play at Home initiative is giving away Ratchet & Clank throughout March

PlayStation's Play at Home event returns, and it's giving away 2016's Ratchet & Clank for free for everyone.

The Play at Home initiative was announced earlier today via the official PlayStation website. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced the return of the initiative, which last year saw Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey be given away for free to all PS4 players, as an incentive to stay home and stay safe.

This year, Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank reboot will be offered as a free game for all PS4 and PS5 players, starting next month on March 1. Once you've redeemed the game, it'll be yours to keep forever, and it'll be available to redeem for free through the PSN Store until April 1.

Elsewhere in the Play at Home initiative, there's an offer for the Sony-owned anime streaming service Funimation. Sony aren't revealing all the details of the offer, but the PlayStation website says that it'll extend access to all new Funimation subscribers starting March 25.

This is just the beginning for the Play at Home initiative in 2021 however, as Sony has more reveals surrounding the event planned for the coming weeks. The announcement from Ryan teases more details of free games and entertainment offers yet to come, so it's worth keeping an eye out for further details.

The offer of the fantastic Ratchet & Clank reboot for free couldn't come at a better time, with the sequel just little over a few months away from launching as a PS5 exclusive. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is launching later this year on June 11, and fans are still beavering away on deciphering the name of the mysterious female Lombax who was first revealed during the game's announcement last year.

For a complete list of all the other exclusive Sony games set to launch later this year, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.