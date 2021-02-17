Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's new female character could be called 'Rivet', fan theory suggests

A Reddit fan theory has suggested the name of the new female Lombax in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Rivet.

This character, who currently has not been officially named, is referred to as "her" in a PlayStation blog post and, thanks to the same post Redditors think they have managed to figure out that a tease that things will be "Rosy" soon could mean her name is Rivet.

"Based on that teaser sentence at the end, I’m betting her name is Rosie", one user commented. While another thought it would be Rivet, explaining "I’m betting Rivet actually. Rosy -> Rosie the Riveter -> Rivet. Fits with the name Ratchet too".

You know that iconic image 'We can do it'? That's Rosie the Riveter, a symbol inspired by the women who worked in the place of men who were shipped off to war. It would make a lot of sense that Rivet would be her name, especially considering, as one commenter rightly pointed out, it would fit well with Ratchet's name as well.

There's plenty of other information packed in the PS Blog post regarding the story as well as this supposed hint to the character's name.

We do know that, in terms of the story, "Ratchet and Clank are separated," and "as they try to reunite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a whole new arsenal of out of this world weapons".

While the wording of "Hang in there, you’ll be feeling rosy soon", does sound inadvertently creepy if her name is Rosy, it does mean we simply have to wait and see until Insomniac is ready to announce the character's name.

The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date has been confirmed for June 11.