Horizon Forbidden West devs are sharing a "blast" of gorgeous concept art

Horizon Forbidden West developers have compiled a massive collection of stunning art including concept stills, animation clips, and asset renders.

Guerrilla's brilliant Horizon Zero Dawn follow-up has been out for a few months now and we still can't get over its breathtakingly beautiful world, and apparently neither can its developers. Over on ArtStation (opens in new tab), the devs have put together a new "art blast" that includes dozens upon dozens of drool-worthy shots you can download. If you've been waiting on a Horizon Forbidden West artbook to drop, this is as close as you're going to get for now.

The collection includes early concept art showing an early look at the world and main characters as they were still in development, as well as high-quality environment and character renders, and a number of creature animations. Here are some of our favorites:

And here are some creature animation reels showing some of Horizon Forbidden West's most fearsome foes trapped in hopeless loops of cyclical animation:

Be sure to check out the full reel here if you want to see more, but thinking a little more on this, Horizon Forbidden West's beautifully diverse world really would make for one of the best video game art books out there... just sayin'.

If you haven't played Guerrilla's latest, you can obviously buy it from your local retailer or online, but you'll have a chance to play it for up to five hours if you upgrade to the new PS Plus Premium subscription, which is due to roll out in Europe and the Americas in June.

