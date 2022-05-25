The Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 PS Plus Premium trials last for five hours

The Horizon Forbidden West trial with PS Plus Premium is surprisingly generous, allowing players to experience up to five hours' worth of Aloy’s adventure.

As revealed by Twitter user @PS_Vortex (opens in new tab), Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 will allow PS Plus Premium subscribers to play up to five hours worth of the game for free, giving you more than enough time to figure out whether you want to commit to the whole thing or not.

Unfortunately, the same can’t exactly be said for fellow PS Premium trial games WWE 2K22 and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which are only available to play for up to two hours. Although in the case of WWE 2K22, you can probably win a WWE Championship belt or two in those couple of hours.

Considering Horizon Forbidden West has a total run time (main story, not taking into account any extras) of around 27 and a half hours, five hours really isn’t going to scratch the surface of the whole game. This is probably a good thing though as you’d hate to get really deep into Forbidden West’s story only to be cut off at a vital part. The same could be said for Cyberpunk 2077 which comes in at approximately 23 hours for the main story.

If you weren’t aware, with the new PS Plus Premium subscription, PlayStation will be offering limited-time game trials. Most of the time, these trials will last two hours (as demonstrated with Uncharted and WWE above) however in some cases, like with Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077, these times may be extended. It’s not clear yet why some games get this treatment and others don’t.

You’ll also be pleased to hear that only the period when you’re actively playing the game counts towards the trial time, so if you fancy stretching your five hours over multiple days, you’ll be able to do so. Your save data, as well as the trophies you earn during this time, will also be carried over into the full game if you were to go on and buy the full thing.