Hollow Knight: Silksong fans uncover potential 2022 release date

The Hollow Knight: Silksong release date may have been leaked ahead of a potential launch in February 2022.

In a recent video, YouTuber Fireb0rn outlined the steps that the Hollow Knight community had gone to in order to uncover a release date of February 1, 2022. That date stems from the recent Nvidia GeForce Now leak , which hinted at a number of PC ports as well as a potential BioShock 4 release date .

A list of entries included in the leak was uploaded to GitHub , but that list was incomplete, being limited to games without Steam store pages. Since Hollow Knight: Silksong has a Steam page, it didn't show up on that list, but other users were able to find entries relating to the title on the original, complete list.

Fireb0rn explains that the original database did return information on Silksong, but didn't include a release date. However, other users had downloaded personal backups of the database that differed slightly from information that was publicly leaked. One of those users said that the Silksong listings returned the February 1 release date. It's not exactly clear why the discrepancies have occurred, but it's possible that the information in the database differs based on location, or was added to after the first backups were made.

It's worth pointing out that Nvidia has suggested that while the leak is real, its entries are "speculative," so there's no guarantee that any of the information listed is correct. That said, Fireb0rn points out that not only did the original Hollow Knight launch in February of 2017, Silksong was announced in February 2019, and developer Team Cherry could be looking to release Silksong on Hollow Knight's fifth anniversary. With the Nintendo Direct September due to take place later today, fans will no doubt be hoping for more information, but it's still worth taking this information with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from the developer.

For more on Hollow Knight: Silksong, pick up a digital copy of Edge 354.