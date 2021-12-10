Hisuian Voltorb debuts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus alongside stop-motion animated short

Hisuian Voltorb will be introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and The Pokemon Company has released an adorable stop-motion animated short to mark the occasion.

In a new video released to the official Pokemon YouTube channel , Hisuian Voltorb made its debut swapping its usual design for a new wooden exterior, which makes it fit in better with Pokemon Legends: Arceus considering the game is set in a very early era of the Sinnoh region known as the Hisuian region.

The Pokemon Company has now made the announcement even more memorable by also releasing an adorable stop-motion animated short that features Hisuian Voltorb interacting with the likes of Pikachu, Spheal, and Buneary as they pick fruit from trees and Voltorb accidentally gets a little too excited about the whole thing.

The video also ends with the phrase 'to be continued…' so expect to see more of these adorable shorts in the lead up to Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ release next month.

This isn’t the first Hisuian version Pokemon we’ve seen either, as the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex also seems to contain Hisuian exclusive Pokemon such as Basculegion (Basculin evolution), Kleavor (Scyther evolution), Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Braviary, and Wyrdeer (Stantler evolution.)

Since we’ve just found out about Hisuian Voltorb, there’s a chance we could see more region exclusive Pokemon closer to release. Especially since one Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak hinted towards a Hisuian MewTwo among other new legendaries, and more.

In other Pokemon Legends: Arceus news, it’s speculated that Pokemon Go may be holding some kind of Legends Arceus event to coincide with the new game’s release next month. This rumor stemmed from the fact that the current Season of Heritage logo features Hisuian-looking visuals. Not to mention Niantic’s description of the season which says it will: "Look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon Go!" Which sounds pretty Pokemon Legends: Arceus to us.

There’s not long to wait now until Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is set to release on January 28, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.