Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak hints at Hisuian Mewtwo, new legendaries, and more

Rumours surrounding Pokemon Legends: Arceus have been shared online and hint towards Hisuian form Mewtwo, new legendaries, and more.

Twitter user @CentroLeaks - who is known for sharing information about upcoming Pokemon games before their release - has said that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will potentially feature a number of exciting things including: A new legendary quartet, Hisuian Mewtwo, and potentially future DLC that will re-introduce Primal forms of Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina to the game.

Unverified info:FULL DISCLOSURE:TAKE THIS WITH A GRAIN OF SALT, THIS IS NOT VERIFIED, COMES FROM A SEPARATE, UNVERIFIED SOURCE- New uncatchable Arceus form- New Legendary quartet - New Mythical (though this is obvious)- Hisuian Mewtwo- DLC about Primal Giratina?October 13, 2021 See more

Although just a rumor at the moment, Centro Leaks' claims aren't too far from the realms of possibility. First of all, a Hisuian Mewtwo wouldn't be too far of a stretch considering developer Game Freak has already unveiled two other Hisuian region Pokemon Growlithe and Braviary, meaning it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if we saw more of them introduced soon.

Not only this but bringing back gen 4 legendaries Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina in their Primal Forms not only aligns with the release of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes - which are getting released next month - but also replicates the gen 3 remakes (Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire) which introduced Primal Forms.

Centro Leaks' tweet also said that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will include a new uncatchable Arceus form, and a new mythical Pokemon - although as the tweet points out this is kind of a given.

Like most leaks though, this one is definitely to be taken with a grain of salt, especially since the source of the information has said that they are unable to verify the source of these claims. Pokemon: Legends Arceus isn’t due to release until January 28, 2022, however, there’s still been a lot of details revealed about the game so far.

It was also recently revealed by The Pokemon Company that despite being marketed as an "open-world game," Pokemon Legends: Arceus will actually feature open-world areas instead. This news comes after one Pokemon expert analyzed Legends: Arceus’ map and theorized that it would work more like Monster Hunter or Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and instead have segmented open areas.